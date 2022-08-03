Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 15,847 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 399,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 166,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

