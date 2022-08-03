Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

