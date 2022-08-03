Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 29,541 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 450.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.