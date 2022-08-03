Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,782,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

