Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.