Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

