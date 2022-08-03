Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $14.29 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

TER stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

