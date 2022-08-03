Grin Market Cap Hits $6.87 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $83,925.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

