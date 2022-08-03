Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 54,360 shares.The stock last traded at $135.12 and had previously closed at $135.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 87.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

