Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 54,360 shares.The stock last traded at $135.12 and had previously closed at $135.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 87.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

