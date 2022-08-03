GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. 28,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 38,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 383,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.84% of GSE Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.