Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $2,379,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

