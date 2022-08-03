Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 7,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,166. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

Insider Transactions at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $228,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $490,984.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

