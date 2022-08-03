Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $481.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GHLD opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $726.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

