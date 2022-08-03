Hakka.Finance Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $699,653.76 and approximately $96.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 373,618,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.