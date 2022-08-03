Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

