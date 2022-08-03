Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Head to Head Analysis

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 5.28% 7.33% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

63.8% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hammerson and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million N/A -$590.05 million N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.79 -$850,000.00 ($0.73) -9.52

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.05%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Hammerson on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

