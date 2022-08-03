Handy Hits Market Capitalization of $15.27 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market cap of $15.27 million and $642,694.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
