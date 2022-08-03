Handy Hits Market Capitalization of $15.27 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market cap of $15.27 million and $642,694.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

