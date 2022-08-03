Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $18.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Hanger Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HNGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 14,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

