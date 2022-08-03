Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Harmonic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Harmonic by 31.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

