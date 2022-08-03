Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.3 %

HLIT opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

