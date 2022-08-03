Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 623,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

