Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 12.6 %
HRMY opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $2,212,401.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,287,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,550 shares of company stock worth $22,184,701. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
