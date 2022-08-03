Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 12.6 %

HRMY opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $2,212,401.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,287,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,550 shares of company stock worth $22,184,701. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.