Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 213,092 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 94,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

