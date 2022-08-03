Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Up 9.4 %

Harsco stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $416.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.