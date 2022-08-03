Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Harsco Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 81,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSC. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Harsco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

