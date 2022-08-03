HC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also

