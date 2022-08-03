HC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

