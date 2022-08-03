HC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,865. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.