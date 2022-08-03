HC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

HC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Comm Services ETF comprises 1.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXP. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.

