HC Wainwright Reaffirms Maintains Rating for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,498.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.