HC Wainwright Reaffirms Maintains Rating for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,498.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

About U.S. Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.