Head-To-Head Analysis: Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84% Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and Berkshire Grey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

A2Z Smart Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 480.65%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 298.86%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 31.96 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -5.08 Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 10.71 -$153.38 million N/A N/A

A2Z Smart Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

