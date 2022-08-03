Head to Head Survey: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -0.36% 1.00% 0.64% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five Point and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Five Point.

35.0% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $224.39 million 2.61 $6.57 million ($0.02) -197.40 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 10.53 $170.55 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Five Point on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

