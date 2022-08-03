Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 255.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

About Healthpeak Properties



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

