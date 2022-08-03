Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 33.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,176,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,800 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.