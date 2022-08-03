HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. 290,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

