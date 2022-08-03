Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €114.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($109.28) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($78.35) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($94.85) to €93.00 ($95.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($107.73) to €105.60 ($108.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

HEINY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 55,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.