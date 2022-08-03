Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 1.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Gentex by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,631,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 861,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.9 %

Gentex stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gentex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.