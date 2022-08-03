Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 1,196 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

