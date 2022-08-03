Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,421,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 209,932 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

