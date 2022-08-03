Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

