Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



