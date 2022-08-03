Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.91 EPS.

HSIC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. 34,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,291. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

