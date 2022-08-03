Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 26,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,184. The company has a market cap of $316.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 361,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

