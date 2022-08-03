Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 26,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,184. The company has a market cap of $316.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.