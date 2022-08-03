Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

