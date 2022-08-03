HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHLA remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of -0.02. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Articles

