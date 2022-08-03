HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
HH&L Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HHLA remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of -0.02. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.