High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HLNFF remained flat at $9.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

