High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.39 million and $169,001.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002113 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

