Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

