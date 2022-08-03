Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

HFRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,064. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.